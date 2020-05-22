Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

21 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Leaders of various countries have sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 29th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their country's readiness to develop relations and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

