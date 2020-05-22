Eritrea: Praiseworthy Vaccination Program

21 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Mr. Tedros Yihdego, head of Vaccination Programs at the Ministry of Health, reported that in the past 29 years of Independence praiseworthy vaccination programs have been conducted.

Indicating that in 1991 five types of vaccinations were provided and the coverage has been 9.4%, Mr. Tedros said that from 2002 to 2019 the types of vaccinations have gradually increased to 13 and the coverage to 98%.

Mr. Tedros went on to say that the vaccination programs have significantly contributed in ensuring the health of the public in general and that of mothers and children in particular.

He also said that the success of the vaccination programs has been the result of the sustainable awareness raising activities and the increased understanding of the public on the importance of vaccinations in ensuring their health.

Mr. Tedros also said that Eritrea has been the recipient of International award for the successful of vaccination program conducted.

Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com.

