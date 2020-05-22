South Africa: How COVID-19 Is Impacting on Cancer Care in SA

1 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ines Buccimazza and Jenny Edge

Postponing clinic visits and surgery is hardly in the best interest of all patients with cancer. While it is unclear whether elective cancer surgery is safe during this period, alternatives are equally ambiguous. In some cancers, delaying surgery is associated with poor cancer outcomes.

To date, no therapies have shown efficacy against Covid-19. How is this affecting surgical oncological care?

In healthcare, our professional schedules have changed in the interest of public safety. New official policies, largely based on mathematical epidemiological models, aim at predicting the trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaders use measures of potential disease burden (infection and mortality estimates), to inform the steps for strengthening healthcare capacity and civic imperatives. The short-term public health decisions for the optimal use of resources based on epidemiological models should be grounded in data for local predictions - epidemics do not follow identical paths globally. The validity of the data, confirmed and rigorously evaluated, will ensure that these projections are robust and reliable.

The public safety narrative galvanised us to vacate wards and intensive care units in preparation for the tsunami of patients. Some operating theatres have been allocated for the sole purpose of operating on persons under investigation (PUI) or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.