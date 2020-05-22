South Africa: How COVID-19 Is Impacting on Cancer Care in SA

analysis

Postponing clinic visits and surgery is hardly in the best interest of all patients with cancer. While it is unclear whether elective cancer surgery is safe during this period, alternatives are equally ambiguous. In some cancers, delaying surgery is associated with poor cancer outcomes.

To date, no therapies have shown efficacy against Covid-19. How is this affecting surgical oncological care?

In healthcare, our professional schedules have changed in the interest of public safety. New official policies, largely based on mathematical epidemiological models, aim at predicting the trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaders use measures of potential disease burden (infection and mortality estimates), to inform the steps for strengthening healthcare capacity and civic imperatives. The short-term public health decisions for the optimal use of resources based on epidemiological models should be grounded in data for local predictions - epidemics do not follow identical paths globally. The validity of the data, confirmed and rigorously evaluated, will ensure that these projections are robust and reliable.

The public safety narrative galvanised us to vacate wards and intensive care units in preparation for the tsunami of patients. Some operating theatres have been allocated for the sole purpose of operating on persons under investigation (PUI) or...