Liberia: Rep. Barshell Entreats Pipeline Block-C Officials

Montserrado County Electoral District Three Representative Ceebee Barshell urges officials of Lower Pipeline Community Block -C in Paynesville, outside Monrovia to pray for their leaders so that God would imbue them with visions to take development to another level in the district.

Rep. Barshell, a member of the former ruling Unity Party, says in line with Biblical principles, citizens, especially residents of Lower Pipeline Community Block- C should respect their leaders always rather than sitting on the fence to stall development programs.

He entreats residents of his constituency to close ranks and lay aside tribal and political differences and unite for the common good of the district.

The UP lawmaker spoke recently when he installed district officials, including leaders of the District Development Council (DDC) of the Block -C community at the Life Healing Ministry in Daniel Chea's Community, Paynesville City.

According to Rep. Barshell, when people begin to honor and respect their leaders as it's written in the Holy Bible, God will bless the works of the hands and improve their well being in society.

He recalls that since he won the district's seat at the 54th Legislature, none of his contenders (with the exception of few) have reached out to him with development plans so that they can collectively take District#3 to the next level.

"Montserrado County District #3 will progress or move forward, if residents are willing to give their fullest support", Representative Barshell underscores during the installation program.He assures the newly inducted leadership and residents that they won't be left out of his development initiatives in the area.

He extends olive branch to all of his political opponents, including former lawmaker Bill Tweaway, now Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA) to join his development wagon to transform the lives of residents.He specifically urges the Block - C leadership to be accountable and transparent in the discharge of the respective duties.

During the ceremony, the residents presented a 'developmental petition' to Rep. Barshell in which they outlined lack of electricity, pipe borne water, road and high crime rate, craving his swift intervention.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Lower Pipeline Community Block - C, Marcus B. Flomo, extols Representative Barshell for gracing the occasion and assured his leadership readiness to work with the lawmaker in achieving his developmental goals. He vows to reconcile residents of the Block - C community for progress of the area.