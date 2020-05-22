Zimbabwe: Concourt Begins New Era

22 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Constitutional and Supreme Courts will today be separated for the first time in the history of the country's Judiciary.

In terms of the Constitution, judges of the Supreme Court have sat as the Constitutional Court to hear constitutional matters during the past seven years, but from today the two courts will have different judges and separate chambers.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba is expected to preside over the ceremony to mark the historic occasion.

The event will be witnessed by some judges from the region, members of the legal fraternity, judiciary, diplomatic corps and high-ranking Government officials.

The development is in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

The separation of the two courts is expected to ease the workload and allow constitutional matters to be dealt with by judges dedicated for these duties without other cases to manage.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.