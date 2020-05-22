Zimbabwe: Concourt Begins New Era

The Constitutional and Supreme Courts will today be separated for the first time in the history of the country's Judiciary.

In terms of the Constitution, judges of the Supreme Court have sat as the Constitutional Court to hear constitutional matters during the past seven years, but from today the two courts will have different judges and separate chambers.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba is expected to preside over the ceremony to mark the historic occasion.

The event will be witnessed by some judges from the region, members of the legal fraternity, judiciary, diplomatic corps and high-ranking Government officials.

The development is in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

The separation of the two courts is expected to ease the workload and allow constitutional matters to be dealt with by judges dedicated for these duties without other cases to manage.