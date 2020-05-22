Tanzania: Tca - Upgrade of Cricket Grounds Reach 95 Per Cent

THE Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) has said work to upgrade several cricket grounds in the country has reached 95 per cent to complete.

TCA took the initiative to improve the condition of several venues at this period when sports activities have been suspended in the country due to Coronavirus pandemic.

"The renovation exercise of several cricket venues in the country is going on well. The exercise started after the government announced the suspension of all sports activities and gatherings in the country in March," said TCA Communication Officer, Atif Salim.

He said the upgrade of the venues will open room for cricket activities to be conducted in a more conducive environment, where more games, leagues and trainings will take place.

Salim mentioned the venues that are undergoing upgrade as Annadil Burhani, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club and Leaders Club Kinondoni all of Dar es Salaam.

Others are Tanga's Annadil Burhani and Usangara as well as SUA in Morogoro region.

According to Salim, they have carried out outfield renovation and maintenance including decompaction, replacing dry grasses, fertiliser spreading and weed control.

He also added that soon they will begin renovation at the University of Dar es Salaam cricket ground.

The quality, durability and attractiveness of the grounds are expected to be central to the development of the game and give rise to more participation of children and teens to play.

He said the venues will immediately start to be used when the government declares it is now safe for them to resume activities.

It will allow all leagues of each division to be played.

"Leagues involving children from the age of 10 to 15, women and senior level will all be played at the venues. Also, the TCA development league will proceed with idea of grooming of the Under-19 players," he said.

The national cricket team suspended camp for ICC Men's T20 World Cup African Qualifiers immediately after the government announced a 30-day ban on all sports and gatherings since March 17th this year.

The 2020-21 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers were also called off after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that all ICC qualifying events scheduled to take place before 30 June 2020 had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.