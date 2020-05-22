Tanzania: Monduli's Mbuni to Embark On Drills for Sdl Action

MONDULI based Mbuni FC is in final preparations to embark onto the Second Division League (SDL), after President John Magufuli allowed all sporting activities in the country to resume after eight weeks of hiatus.

Mbuni, which is an army football squad, is based at the Tanzania People's Defence Force base of Monduli will soon converge players to start practicing at the camp.

"We also disbanded the team, but most of the members remained here practicing because many are residents of Arusha thus it was easy for them to turn up where needed," stated the Mbuni Coach, Leonard Budeba.

Bearing the 'Ostrich' label, the army team has a total 30 players, among them 25 that have been in camp throughout the suspension period, while five others had travelled upcountry, but will be returning early next week to resume camp.

Mbuni FC is focusing to earn promotion into the First Division League (FDL) next season and this is why the official said they will come out all guns blazing when the SDL resumes.

"Corona outbreak was major set-back for the team because the preparatory budgets had to be used to pay for players' transport back to their homes, which means the coffers have dwindled," said Budeba.

With a game to play in group fixtures, Mbuni need maximum points to enter into top-six category of the SDL.

They are currently placed second in group A with 26 points, tied with African Sports of Tanga, which is leading the pack also with 26 points but have superior goal difference advantage.

In the third position stand Eagle FC with 24 points, Rufiji United is in the fourth position with 21 points, while Villa Squad is in the fifth slot with 14 points, followed by Mpwapwa United in the sixth slot with eight points and tagging last is Mkamba Rangers with six points.

In the coming match, Mbuni is expected to face Mkamba Rangers at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.