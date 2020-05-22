Rwanda/Nigeria: Babua Excited for Kiyovu Challenge

Nigerian striker Samson Babua has said that he is relishing his new chapter as a SC Kiyovu player after completing a reported Rwf8 million move from Sunrise on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract - with option for extension - after a glorious four years at Sunrise.

"Signing for Kiyovu was the best choice, and I look forward to the challenge" Babua told Times Sport on Thursday. "I decided to join them after presenting me big plans for next season. Hopefully we will achieve big things together."

Kiyovu, who won the last of their six league titles in 1993, edged rivals Rayon Sports and AS Kigali to Babua's signature after the Nigerian was reportedly close to joining Rayon last week. It is also understood that a number of teams from Mozambique, Kenya and Zambia had expressed interest in the player.

"I had great time and memories with Sunrise, leaving was not an easy decision to make. But, I felt it was the best moment for me to look for a different challenge," he added.

"I am confident in my decision."

With 15 goals and nine assists to his name, the lanky striker is already a contender for the player of the year award. Next season, he says, his target is to break the record for the most goals in a single Rwanda Premier League campaign.

"The new chapter comes with new goals, I want to register a new record in the league. [May be] after that I can get an opportunity for professional football in more advanced leagues."

Former Sunrise teammate Jules Ulimwengu holds the record after scoring 20 goals last season as the 20-year old Burundi-born marksman inspired Rayon Sports to their ninth league title.

Before the season was postponed on March15, Babua's goals had propelled Sunrise to seventh position in the league with 31 points. APR top the table with 57 points, six ahead of second-placed Rayon.