Liberia: Govt Begins Phase Two Payment of Retirement Packages

22 May 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

The Government of Liberia has begun phase two of the payment of retirement packages to civil servants in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The payment, which represents the remaining forty percent of the retirement package in Liberian Dollars, is being done through direct deposits into accounts of retirees who have already received their phase one payment of sixty percent in United States Dollars.

A release issued Wednesday, May 20, said phase one payments to retirees were made through direct checks upon appropriate verification of their identities and other pertinent information by the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Ministry of Finance.

Each retiree submitted personal information such as photos, Identification cards, and signatures that matched those in the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) personnel and payroll databases.

According to Mr. James Thompson, Director General of the CSA, despite the difficult economic and financial conditions facing the country as a result of the Coronavirus Disease, President George Weah was keen on ensuring that retirees received their handshake packages and get enrolled into the retirement pension program of the National Social Security &Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

The Liberian leader has since extended thanks and appreciation to the retired employees for the many years of dedicated service to the Government and people of Liberia.

He regretted that due to COVID-19 the Government was unable to perform the colorful honoring program it had planned for the retirees.

Mr. Thompson quoted President Weah as saying "We are grateful for their contribution to our country and wish them all the best in their retirement. For those who will go on to serve their country in new roles, we also wish them a rewarding experience".

The handshake packages come in various amounts, ranging from US$350 to US$1,000, based on the number of years of government service.

The payment exercise which started on April 27, 2020, is almost completed for over 2,100 retirees receiving a whopping US$1.2 million in Handshake Packages.

Meanwhile, the Handshake Payment Teams of the CSA and MFDP endeavor to reach all retirees in person across the country, while observing strict social distancing and other health protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Payments of retirees are conditioned on their presentation of the appropriate identification and the signing of their C1 Forms for pension processing with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

