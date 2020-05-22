Liberia: Religious Group Distributes Over 1,500 Masks to Public, Private Institutions

The Word of Life International Inc (WLI), a not-for-profit, non-governmental and faith-based organization in Liberia, has joined hands in the fight against the spread the deadly virus disease.

WLI has embarked on producing face masks and distributing to targeted institutions and communities. According to the Country Coordinator of WLI, Mr. Gibson Momoh Tulay, the organization is currently producing the first 16,000 pieces of face masks.

The distribution commenced on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, covering the Council of Churches, Press Union of Liberia (PUL), NGOs Coordination office at the Ministry of Finance Development Planning, and the Special Presidential Committee on COVID1-9 Response (SPCOCR).

During the presentation, G. David Saingbe, Program Director of WLI, informed recipients of the items that it was the entity's own way of identifying with the above institutions. According to him, since the outbreak of COVID-19 up to date, the world has not found any durable solution for its cure, therefore, the management ofWLI deemed it important to identify with the public and private institutions in these difficult times.

Mr. Saingbe indicated that the donation was made possible with the support from the organization's head office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the United States of America. He recalled that the WLI team in Liberia has initially provided minimum sanitary items to its volunteer staff and the immediate communities in which its offices are located.

He said the idea was shared with the head office in the USA and support was subsequently provided to produce the initial 8,000 pieces of the face masks.

Receiving the items, Mary T. Broh, Head of the Special Presidential Committee on COVID-19 Response, thanked the team for their farsighted gesture. Madam Broh described the faith-based entity's donation as important.

"You are truly a partner in this fight, we want to assure you that these items will be used for the intended purpose. We are willing to work with your entity to ensure the implementations of your plans for this coronavirus pandemic be achieved," she said.

PUL President Charles Coffey also acknowledged the donation and described it as timely, noting that plans were already underway to distribute masks in the various counties.

Upon receiving the 500 masks from WLI, Coffey immediately instructed executive members of the union to identify media institutions that did not form part of the PUL's first package.

Word of Life International, Inc. (WLI) is a Faith-based and non-denominational Organization that was initially established in Liberia in August 1998. It was founded in the belief that communities must learn to help themselves.

Since its inception, the organization has expanded its activities through Evangelistic and Community services programs in Liberia, and it presently has 5 churches and 3 elementary schools.