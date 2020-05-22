Tanzania: Form Six National Examinations Set for June 29

22 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education (Form Six) exams have been scheduled to start on June 29 the minister of education Prof Joyce Ndalichako has announced.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam today, May 22, Prof Ndalichako said that national teachers' colleges were also set to write their exams during the same period.

The announcement of the new date comes a day after President Magufuli issued directives to allow colleges and Form Six students go back to school.

The minister also said they would do all that is in their powers to make sure that the results are released before August 31, in time to allow students apply for university placement.

She urged all schools with Form Six Students to make sure they kick off studies on June 1 as scheduled.

The exams which were supposed to be done from May 4 were suspended indefinitely after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Tanzania.

In another development Prof Ndalichako has advised universities and colleges to find time to compensate for the lost time because there will be no additional time.

