Uganda: No Budget for Free Government Masks

22 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Irene Abalo Otto

Government does not have a budget to buy free masks to be distributed to more than 35 million Ugandans as directed by the President in his 14th coronavirus address on Monday, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minster of Health, said there was no budget for the masks.

"That is a budget that we did not put in our request to Parliament, so it requires a different budget and it will be proper if put it as a supplementary," Dr Aceng said yesterday.

During his address, President Museveni directed that free masks should be manufactured and given to about 35 million Ugandans aged six and older within two weeks.

But not even Nytil, the textile company he mentioned has the capacity to manufacture the masks within the timeframe. Nytil can produce only 250,000 masks per day. Even all the 19 companies that had shown interest by Wednesday would still require at least one month to produce enough of the required masks.

Applications

Mr Mubarak Kirunda, the director Membership Services with UMA, on Wednesday said they had a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with more than 30 companies interested in supplying the masks.

"Over 30 companies submitted their samples yesterday and they will be looked at by UNBS. There are more still coming in this morning, but we are referring them to Ministry of Health. As UMA, we have done our work of getting the suppliers together. The procurement of suppliers and signing of contracts should have started at the Ministry of Health by today because this is a time-bound delivery that should be taken as an emergency," Mr Kirunda said.

The OPM and Ministry of Health are working round the clock to find manufacturers to contract. The 14 days given by the President elapse on June 4. Dr Aceng said the distribution will be phased within the deadline but the manufacturers are still in the sample testing process with the Ministry of Health and UNBS among other government agencies.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.