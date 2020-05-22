Uganda: Suspected Karimojong Warriors Attack Napak Police Station

22 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Steven Ariong

Napak — Police officers at Kongole Police Station in Napak District on Thursday repulsed suspected armed Karimojong warriors who attacked their base.

The attack left members of the public anxious.

Mr Micheal Ongicha, the District Police Commander said no suspect was arrested and their motive is not yet known.

"They came at midnight, fired several bullets before police officers responded and repulsed them after a gun fire exchange," he said.

According to Mr Ongicah, one of the attackers was injured but managed to escape.

He said that police are investigating the incident.

Mr Abubakar Lubega, the Resident District Commissioner in Napak District described the incident as unfortunate.

On Tuesday, Moroto District Woman MP, Ms Stella Atyang disagreed with the security officials that the security situation in Karamoja is calm.

She said that civilians are being killed and animals stolen regularly which means that Karamoja is insecure.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.