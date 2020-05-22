Nigeria: Ayade Breaks Down in Tears Over Poverty Level

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State Thursday broke down in tears over the high level of poverty in the state and exempted some persons and organisations from paying tax.

Speaking at the inauguration of an anti-tax agency headed by Bishop Emma Isong, the governor said that it is sad that government which does not meet the needs of the people in many areas still collects tax from them.

He said it better for him to "task my brain" than to expect tax from people who are still struggling.The governor said as he went round the state, he noticed the level of poverty which has made some people to stay in mud houses.

Ayade, who broke down in tears, said: "I never knew that five years as governor, there would still be people living in thatched houses in Cross River. I almost cried because I knew how prepared I was but it didn't end the way I dreamt for the state. I wish God would intervene because I really wish I could help. It's very painful."