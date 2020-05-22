Ghana: Judicial Bodies, Other Committees to Hold Meetings Online

The Ghana Football Association's Judicial and other key Committees will begin meetings online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With all competitions indefinitely suspended and the GFA Secretariat still closed to the general public, some Standing and Ad-Hoc Committees have been unable to hold regular meetings.

The Association has, however, agreed to allow the key Committees to hold online meetings on various pertinent issues.

In this regard, clubs, players, officials, intermediaries and licensed Match Agents are duly notified that applications can be made to the Player Status Committee and all judicial bodies (Disciplinary Committee, Ethics Committee and Appeals Committee) in accordance with the GFA Statutes and Regulations.

A statement from the FA urged clubs, players, officials, intermediaries and licensed Match Agents that their right to a hearing before the judicial bodies and the Player Status Committee of the GFA are expressed by filing of a Statement of Case, a Statement of Defence, all written applications and any evidence given before the said bodies and committees.

Accordingly, representations made through Statements shall be deemed final and conclusive of the factual and legal basis of their cases.

It said payment of appropriate filing fees must be made through the GFA's official MTN Mobile Money Number - 0557927057 and all Applications be made to info@ghanafa.org quoting the Ref Number of the matter/case.

It said should a Committee decide that parties require personal hearing; the Committee's sitting will be held through a video conferencing platform (Zoom etc.)