Ghana: Gender Minister Inaugurates 3 Water Projects in Agona West

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Morrison, has inaugurated three water projects to provide potable water to some communities within the Agona West Municipality.

The project formed part of a broad initiative in ensuring that potable water becomes accessible to residents of the area and adjoining communities.

It was part of her 'Safe Water' campaign in the Agona West Constituency with support from DirectAid Society, an international non-governmental organisation, and geared towards reducing acute water shortage in the communities.

The beneficiary communities are Agona Samuel, Upper Bobikuma and Otsenkorang.

Mrs Morrison, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West, in her remarks, said the project was conceived as a priority initiative to the beneficiary communities which she said, had witnessed difficulty in accessing water for a long time.

She said, a total number 20 water projects would be constructed across the constituency to ensure that all residents have access to potable water.

"It is said that, 'water is life'. So, access to clean water is essential for humanity. My clean water campaign is on the right track in line with the global 'Water For All' agenda" she said.

Mrs Morrison said Agona West Constituency had vast land of water bed that would be effective for the provision of mechanised boreholes in every community, adding that, "the government is committed to ensure that social amenities such as potable drinking water, electricity supply, health facilities and good roads, among others, are fairly provided to improve standard of living."

In his remarks, Ebusuapanyin Kojo Osam, Regent of Agona Otsenkorang, commended Mrs Morrison for fulfilling a promise made to the people which centred on the provision of potable water.

He said members of the community were overwhelmed with the speedy completion of the project, and appealed to the MP to also facilitate processes that would lead to the reshaping of the bad road linking the community to Agona Nyakrom.

The Minister later visited Agona Bosompa to inspect progress of work on a six-unit classroom block being constructed for the community, where the chief of area, Nana Kojo Gyesi I, expressed his gratitude to Mrs Morrison for the prompt response to their request for a school.

The Minister was accompanied by the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan and officials from DirectAid Society.