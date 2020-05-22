Kenya: Gor Defender Yet to Recover From Afcon Disappointment

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango says he is yet to move on from the disappointment of missing out on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Gor Mahia centre back was ruled out of the tournament after picking an injury two days before Stars played Algeria in the opening game of the tournament in Cairo.

"It was very painful to watch the matches on the bench but there was nothing I could do. I felt very bad and I am still disappointed by the turn of events. However, I am glad that we had good defenders who took over and gave their best."

Onyango also retains hope he has time to make up on lost ground with Stars gunning for a consecutive appearance at the continental showpiece.

Kenya is pooled alongside Egypt, Togo and Comoros in the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification and has since drawn against the Pharaohs and West Africans in the opening matches of the qualifiers.

"I believe we still have an opportunity to get back to the tournament in the current campaign if we do well in our matches."

Onyango is also grateful for the bonus windfall he received for participating in the tournament and also winning the best player's gong in the Kenyan Premier League.

"Despite criticism from some quarters, training in France was a very good idea. It was warm just like in Egypt and it gave a conducive environment to prepare."

"Furthermore, the bonus was very good and motivating for the players. This is the kind of money you receive once in your lifetime and it can help you to change your life completely."

Onyango has also revealed that there is currently no update on his future with his current contract at Gor Mahia running out in December.

"I have no plans at the moment. I am open to negotiating a new one at my current club."