Nigeria: Ekiti Govt Resolves Monarch's Rift With 30 Chiefs

Ado-Ekiti — The Ekiti State government has resolved the rift between the traditional ruler of Are Ekiti, the Alare, Oba Boluwade Adebiyi, and 30 of his chiefs, who had boycotted his palace for three months in protest against his leadership style.

The chiefs agreed to sheathe their swords after two peace meetings presided over by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi.

Egbeyemi, in a release yesterday signed by his Media Assistant, Odunayo Ogunmola, stated that reconciling the traditional ruler with his aggrieved chiefs had become necessary for the peace and development of Are Ekiti town.

The chiefs, led by the Olotin of Are Ekiti, Chief Temidayo Olubodun, had, in a petition to the state government, accused Oba Adebiyi of "high-handedness, autocratic tendencies, hostility towards prominent indigenes, involvement in partisan politics, disrespect to church leaders and actions that violate the traditions of the town", among others.

But the embattled monarch, who defended himself in his submissions before the Deputy Governor, denied all the allegations levelled against him, saying he had always pursued the interests of the town to the best of his ability.

The Deputy Governor advocated love and unity between the two parties if meaningful development would be achieved in the community.

He said, "The chiefs must respect the Kabiyesi and the Kabiyesi must respect the chiefs. He must show love to all Are sons and daughters for peace to reign and for the town to develop."

Oba Adebiyi appreciated the state government's efforts in reconciling him with his chiefs, noting that the resolution of the crisis had offered a new beginning to take the kingdom to greater heights.

The traditional ruler said he had always worked and spent his personal resources for the infrastructural development of the community and would always rally its eminent sons and daughters for development efforts "since I can't do this alone."

He expressed relief that the crisis of confidence was over and would be ready to work with the chiefs as a united team for the progress of the town.