Namibia: Annouscka Kordom - Football Star's Journey From Katutura to the U.S.

One of Namibia's senior football women team, the Brave Gladiators' leading act Annouscka Kordom says getting to where she is today was not an easy ride but perseverance, hard work, and dedication carried her all the way through.

Kordom last Thursday obtained a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Sports Management from the Corban University in the United States of America (USA), where she has been studying and playing for the varsity's ladies football team Corban Warriors.

The 22-year old Namibian's journey started off with JS Academy, now known as Tura Magic ladies, and there she developed into one of the country's foremost players for the academy and the national team.

Kordom's breathtaking exploits on the field of play and her exemplary leadership skills off the field made her a vital cog amongst the national team players, with the likes of Zenatha Coleman and many others.

Her football prowess and overall application to her pursue of dreams and goals saw her receiving a fully funded scholarship to go study at Corban University in any major of her choice. She of course chose Science in Marketing and Sports Management.

Her path to stardom was not one flowing with milk and honey but was one filled with obstacles and setbacks.

In an expanded chat with New Era Sport from her US base, Kordom admitted that her journey from the streets of Katutura to the locker rooms of one of the best female football teams in America was rough and straining.

She reckons that through the difficulties, she developed character and perseverance.

"Getting here was not easy. Not at all, but the experiences learnt along the way made me stronger and built my character. The lessons learned are what I walked away with. I remain thankful to my family for always being there for me," she says.

Despite the many challenges, Kordom never gave up and kept working brick by brick towards her dreams and aspirations.

"It's all about perseverance and hard work and also knowing exactly what you want in life. Having unwavering support in the good and the bad times also plays a big role. I'm thankful for always having had a strong support system because they were always there for me, especially when things got a little too difficult. They [family and coaches] believed in me and pushed me to be the best I can be and today that's all I strive for," adds Kordom, who matriculated at Eldorado High School in Windhoek.

She says moving to the US helped her grow in many aspects of her life and helped her gain confidence, something she lacked before.

"Growth is part of any process, I think. For me, I got the opportunity to play for a couple of different coaches that helped me develop as a player. Coaches have different strategies, different formations, different tactics and I had to learn to adapt. I had a lot of character growth. As I mentioned, confidence is one of them. I also became more passionate about the game, especially youth development. This is a result of working at a couple of soccer camps. I met people from all over the world, and I got to learn from them as much as I got to teach them."

On obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Sports Management from the Corban University, Kordom says: "Graduating from university is pretty exciting. For me it's special, because within my immediate family, I'm a first generation graduate. This plants the seed for my siblings. I'm very happy and grateful for this achievement. The cherry on the cake is the amount of support I've gotten from people back home. It truly makes it special knowing your people are proud of you," says an emotional Kordom.

On her ambitions for 2020 and beyond, the friendly midfielder said she had a couple of opportunities she wanted to explore but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything is now on hold.

"The uncertainty that comes with the pandemic makes it hard to know exactly where to go from here. There is a couple of opportunities I can explore, but at this moment, I can't really say. As soon as I have made a decision as to what I do next, I'll most definitely share it."