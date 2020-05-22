Nigeria: 'Face Mask, Social Distancing Now Mandatory in NRC Facilities'

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has made the use of face masks and social distancing mandatory for all its districts and workers as part of measures to help fight the raging COVID-19.

The corporation noted in a statement issued by its Deputy Director Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, that healthy workforce is an asset for any organisation, "because it is a healthy staff that can perform optimally towards the production output with profound efficiency and effectiveness."

With this assertion, according to the statement made available to THISDAY, the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhira, while flagging off the sensitisation and awareness campaign on the imperative of using face mask and strict compliance to the social or physical distancing protocol outlined by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), said the measures are the surest ways of containing the spread of COVID 19 in the community.

He said the board and management of NRC have immense concern for the health and well-being of NRC staff and their families, hence, "this sensitisation becomes mandatory in NRC headquarters and Ebute-Metta Junction, adding that the campaign will also be carried out in all the districts of the corporation."

Okhira, appealed to the residents in NRC facilities to always wear face mask, which is now compulsory and maintain social distancing, personal and environmental hygiene.

He urged the residents to cooperate with NRC frontline staff who would subject them to body temperature check at the entry points of NRC facilities.

Earlier, the statement added, the Deputy Director Research, Health, Safety and Environment (RHSE) Mr. Oyekunle Oyewole, who represented the Director Corporate Planning, Mr. James Z. Gyang, told the MD that the campaign would last for two consecutive days, covering the entire headquarters.

He commended the board and management of the NRC for being proactive in ensuring that the sensitisation campaign is carried out for the benefit of the staff.

NRC management had earlier on decontaminated offices, workshops, residential quarters, train stations, among others, towards achieving healthy environment.