Malawi: Msungama Bros Give MCP Vehicles - Survey Says Malawi Fresh Elections 'Close Contest'

The Msungama brothers, Kondi and Mike, have given Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera a boost with a donation of five vehicles which will be vital during the campaign period for the fresh presidential elections.

Kondi Msungama is second deputy spokesperson of MCP while Mike Msungama, a businessman, is a staunch supporter and one of the close aides for Chakwera.

The two gave a donation of the vehicles to boost chances of Chakwera forming the next MCP government.

The Msungama brothers said they purchased the vehicles using their own personal money.

They said their contribution to MCP machinery will help in mobilization of resources as the party grows stronger towards what could be a victory at the fresh elections.

Meanwhile, according to Afrobarometer survey report, electoral alliances of the governing party DPP and UDF as well as the opposition alliance led by MCP torchbearer Chakwera will not be able to amass majority vote - which is 50 percent of the electorate plus one.

The Afrobarometer which is an independent, nonpartisan research project that measures the social, political, and economic atmosphere in Africa says the fresh presidential elections could be tightly contested.

In the survey, MCP and its alliance partners (Tonse) would poll 44 percent - 32 percent MCP plus 12 percent UTM Party - while DPP-UDF alliance has been given 34 percent of the opinion survey - 32 percent DPP plus two percent UDF.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"However we do not know whether voting decision might be affected by the way alliances have been forged," Joseph Chunga, one of the lead research team members opines in the report.

Governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali, who is a member of the Political Scientists Association of Malawi, observed that UDF and UTM popularity have decreased but pointed out that "looking at the areas where UTM boast of some dominance, it would be difficult to see such percentage opting not to vote for MCP-UTM alliance."

The alliances will have to canvass hard for the undecided voters or the swing voters - about 22 percent - who could push them to a majority in the polls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares