Malawi: Bullets Disown Agent, Denies Blocking Peter Banda On South Africa

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has denied reports that the club is blocking its players from clinching a deal with foreign teams in search of greener pasture but has disowned agent Paul Kamanga as roker of Peter Banda's deal with TS Sporting FC.

The club said this through a statement posted on its official website following reports regarding enterprising younsgter Peter Banda 's who is being offered an outright contract by a South African National First Decision Club TS Sporting FC's.

The club confirmed to have indeed been approached by TS Sporting FC for the services of the 2019 TNM Super League Player of the Season.

"When the club was approached by colleagues from TS Sporting, the club was weighing its options before sending the response.

"However, as a club, we were shocked to read an article in The Nation newspaper in which The People's Team was being accused of blocking Banda's move to TS Sporting FC. We find the accusations very disturbing," reads the statement in part.

The club claims that it is always cautious of any deals involving its football players and carries out a careful assessment before releasing any of its players.

"We would like to remind our supporters and the wider football fraternity that Peter Banda has a running contract with Nyasa Big Bullets and that the club has the right to decide what is best for its players including the midfielder. Surprisingly, Peter's bonafide manager is not the one speaking about the player's interests on the matter," the statement reads.

Having previously allowed some of its players to go for trials and play outside the country, the club states that it would be happy not only to see Malawian players securing deals that guarantee more opportunities in their football careers.

Kamanga on his part said he was pleased that Bullets have acknolrdged receipt of TS Sporting letter after expressing ignorance on the issues.

"That is the most important thing. There is a request on the table, deal with that," he said.

This year, Nyasa Big Bullets allowed one of its key players in the 2019 football season, Charles Petro, to join FC Sherif in Moldova.

Nyasa Big Bullets said it has a policy on player transfers to ensure its players secure proper deals in order to move.

The club said it will continue to safeguard the interests of the club and its players at all times.

