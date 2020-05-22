Namibia: Doc Jubber Hockey Field 65 Percent Complete... Despite COVID-19 Challenges

Despite the many raging effects of Covid-19 on all spheres of life, the Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) is pleased with the progress made towards the completion of the revamped Doc Jubber Hockey field in Olympia, which will soon boast state-of-the-art artificial turf and other additional amenities.

Giving an update on the latest developments around the project in a recent interview with New Era Sport, NHU president Marc Nel said 65% of the works around the project is done and more could have been done if it were not for the Coronavirus pandemic, which brought all construction activities at Doc Jubber Hockey field to a complete halt in March.

According to Nel, the groundworks at the field started in August last year, with the pathways and fencing around the stadium already finalised at it stands. What now remains is the installation of the shock pads and laying out the much-anticipated artificial turf, as well as other minor touches.

"The ground and civil works of the turf project was finalised in February this year. Therefore, the pitch is approximately 65% complete. The Covid-19 situation has impacted the remaining part of the project and that made things a bit difficult," said Nel, who added that they are pushing to resume works by mid next month if all goes well.

Je further added: "We want the project to be finalised before the end of this year. The NHU will still need to make use of the current hockey turfs of the three schools, namely Windhoek Gymnasium, Windhoek High School and Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool, as our field will not be able to host all league games during the Annual National Outdoor Hockey League. Also, we foresee that all future international events will take place at the new NHU turf but if it is a big international event which demands more than one field, then obviously the NHU would request the assistance of the use of the venues of the schools."

The NHU intends to host on an annual basis the under 8, 10, 12 and 14 junior development leagues, and they strongly believe the revamped field will come in handy.

- mkambukwe@nepc.com.na