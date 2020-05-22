Malawi Register 10 New COVID-19 Patients to Reach 82 Cases

Malawi total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic registered cases has for increased from 72 to 82 following 10 new cases which have been recorded, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said on Friday.

Minister Mhango confirmed new coronavirus cases

Speaking to journalists in Mzuzu, Mhango said out t of 10 Covid-19 cases, nine who are Malawians between the age of 36 to 52, contracted the virus through local transmission while the other one is a Tanzania national.

According to Mhango, eight patients were confirmed at Malawi Liverpool Welcome Trust while two from Lilongwe and Mzuzu national reference Lab.

Only one from eight patients who were tested positive to Covid-19 in Blantyre is from Phalombe district.

Health officials are tracing all people who had a contact with the 10 patients.

