Malawi Register 10 New COVID-19 Patients to Reach 82 Cases

22 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Malawi total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic registered cases has for increased from 72 to 82 following 10 new cases which have been recorded, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said on Friday.

Minister Mhango confirmed new coronavirus cases

Speaking to journalists in Mzuzu, Mhango said out t of 10 Covid-19 cases, nine who are Malawians between the age of 36 to 52, contracted the virus through local transmission while the other one is a Tanzania national.

According to Mhango, eight patients were confirmed at Malawi Liverpool Welcome Trust while two from Lilongwe and Mzuzu national reference Lab.

Only one from eight patients who were tested positive to Covid-19 in Blantyre is from Phalombe district.

Health officials are tracing all people who had a contact with the 10 patients.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.