Nigeria: Plateau Bans Gathering At Prayer Grounds During Sallah Celebration

Jos — Plateau State Government and the state Police Command have warned that there shall be no gathering at Eid prayer grounds in the state during the celebration of Eid el Fitr.

They, however, stated that prayers could be held in various mosques with social distancing and compliance with other measures taken against the spread the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Addressing journalists thursday in Jos, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Danladi Atu, also announced that the confirmed cases in the state has risen to 57, a development he described as worrisome.

He called on citizens of the state to team up with the government in the fight against the pandemic threatening to engulf mankind.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, who also spoke at the briefing, said three health workers in the state have tested positive for the virus, adding that the health workers were among the new cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Disclosing that Jos North Local Government Area has the highest number of infected persons, the commissioner, however, asked the people not to panic as about 18 cases have been treated and discharged in the state.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Information, Mr. Dan Manjang, described as unfortunate the situation where some people violate laid down regulations aimed at tackling the virus.

He said most of all the cases in the state are imported from other states in spite of the restriction on inter-state movement and border closure.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command has also warned against gathering at prayer grounds, adding that all prayers should be in the mosques where worshippers are not expected to be more than 50 in number.

In a statement signed by the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Mr. Gabriel Ogaba, the police also reminded members of the public that the federal and state government safety directives on COVID-19 pandemic are still in force.

"The Police Command, therefore, solicits the cooperation of the peace-loving people and residents of Plateau State in the maintenance of law and order during the festivities on May 23 and 24, 2020," he added.