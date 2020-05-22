Rwanda: Israeli Embassy Extends Support to Muslim Community in Rwanda

The Embassy of Israel in Rwanda on Thursday extended support worth Rwf1 million which they say would help provide food for the most vulnerable people.

Ron Adam, Israeli Ambassador in Rwanda, held a courtesy meeting with the Mufti of Rwanda, Sheikh Salim Hitimana, according to the statement from the Embassy.

The two discussed various programmes in place for the Muslim community in Rwanda and the potential collaboration with the embassy to promote exchange of two communities.

The visit came on the last day of Ramadan, which began on April 24 and runs through May 23.

"The Embassy is recognizant that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Muslim community has changed how they are celebrating Eid al Fitr this year," reads the statement in part.

"[The Embassy of Israel in Rwanda] is pleased to support Rwanda Muslim Community with one million Rwandan francs to buy essential food for the families in need," the statement adds.

The Embassy said the support would reach to targeted beneficiaries using mobile payment to buy food and observe the social distancing rules for COVID-19.

Like Rwanda, Israel upholds freedom of religion for all of its citizens.

Religion in Israel is a central feature of the country and plays a major role in shaping Israeli culture and lifestyle.

Out of 9.2 million people living in Israel, 1.6 million are Muslims.

The religious affiliation of the Israeli population as of 2019 was 74.2 per cent Jewish, 17.8 per cent Muslim, 2.0 per cent Christian, and 1.6 per cent Druze.

The remaining 4.4 per cent includes faiths such as Samaritanism and Baha'i and irreligious people with no faith associated with.