Zimbabwe: Chief, Residents Sue Police and Soldiers for Assault During National Lockdown Period

A Zimbabwean traditional leader is among some people who are suing police officers and soldiers for violation of their rights after they were brutalised by the law enforcement agents during the national lockdown period.

Chief Trymore Nhari of Gweru on Monday 11 May 2020 served a notice of intention to sue for payment of damages on Godwin Matanga, the Commissioner-General of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, wherein he recounted his ordeal at the hands of some ZRP members, who assaulted him twice in one day together with his acquaintance Shepherd Moyo on 30 April 2020 while they were in the central business district of Gweru in Midlands province.

In the notice of intention to sue, which was prepared by Nosimilo Chanayiwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Nhari demanded to be paid ZWL$300 000 in damages after ZRP officers damaged his Chief's badge, his three mobile phone handsets, his wrist watch and a laptop and also broke his left arm.

In Bulawayo, Weston Chadomba is demanding payment of ZWL$300 000 as compensation for the unlawful conduct of a ZRP member and a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer, who assaulted him on 1 May 2020 in Njube high-density suburb as he was coming from his workplace and driving his vehicle to his residence following a misunderstanding with the law enforcement agents, who were controlling a truck selling maize meal and at the same time blocking the road.

Chadomba, who is represented by Jabulani Mhlanga of ZLHR, and has listed Matanga, Kazembe, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Phillip Valerio Sibanda, the Commander of ZNA as respondents, said the assault by the ZRP member and ZNA officer caused him to suffer physical and emotional pain including financial loss in paying for medical bills for treatment at Mpilo Hospital.

In another case, Sthukani Ncube, who resides in Lobengula high-density suburb is suing Matanga and Kazembe for ZWL$250 000 after she was severely assaulted by eight ZRP members and sustained serious injuries with bruises all over her body and a dislocated left shoulder.

Ncube, who is represented by Mhlanga of ZLHR, said the compensation is for the pain and suffering, loss of income and medical expenses, which she endured and incurred when she was assaulted by the law enforcement agents who used truncheons while at her residence on 25 April 2020.