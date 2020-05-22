Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Municipality Orders Closure of Relief Kitchen

21 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Chitungwiza municipality has ordered the closure of the relief kitchen that has been providing food for distressed residents during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a letter to the relief programme founder Samantha Murozoki, council health officer Tongai Mukomondera said the kitchen does not meet minimum requirements for a feeding kitchen.

"You are being guided by this notice that the above mentioned feeding kitchen taking place has not been approved by this department according to the Chitungwiza Urban Council By-Laws, 1981 part 11, 6. You are being advised by this office to take necessary procedures to meet minimum requirements for a feeding Kitchen. You are therefore advised to cease operations with immediate effect," wrote Mukomondera.

Contacted for comment Murozoki confirmed that she was served with the letter yesterday and over 100 children had come for food this morning despite being told of the latest developments.

"Yes, I can confirm that I received a letter yesterday. On the position I don't know if what I have started to do today is within the legal margins or I will overstepping so I am a little bit skeptical in making a statement but I have children that came through today about 120 after we told them not to come yesterday and I had to make a plan for them because they came as early as 6:45 a.m for porridge. I have made a contingent plan that does not involve cooking food," said Murozoki.

The relief kitchen had been providing food assistance to vulnerable residents who are mainly informal traders who have been grounded as a result of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Murozoki said she will be making consultations regarding the latest developments and will issue a statement in due course on the way forward.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.