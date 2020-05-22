Sudan: U.S. Reaches Consensus With Govt on 'Contours' of Future Claims Deal

22 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)

The United States and Sudan have reached a common understanding on the "contours" of a future bilateral claims agreement linked to the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, the US State Department's top diplomat for Africa said on Thursday.

"This final agreement will reflect Sudan's agreement to pay. It would include compensation in connection with claims relating also to non US nationals killed and injured in the embassy bombings," Tibor Nagy, assistant secretary for African Affairs, told a teleconference.

His comments come days after the US Supreme Court ruled that the African nation cannot avoid punitive damages in lawsuits accusing it of complicity in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings that killed 224 people.

The ruling reinstates about $826 million out of a total $4.3 billion in punitive damages, said Christopher Curran, a lawyer representing Sudan.

Nagy did not mention a specific amount for the compensations but said those details were being worked out.

"We have discussed obviously numbers with the parties involved, but in no way can we make those public yet," he added.

The issue is a key component of efforts between the United States and Sudan to normalize relations after decades of antagonism. Both countries pledged to improve ties after the fall of veteran Islamist ruler Omar al-Bashir in an uprising a year ago.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.