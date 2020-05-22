South Africa: A Story of Hope - Despite the Odds, Patients Recover From COVID-19 At Cape Town Home for the Elderly

22 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Fear gripped a Cape Town old-age home after a number of residents and staff tested positive for Covid-19. Now, some good news: those infected are recovering from the disease, which is often lethal to the elderly.

Highlands House, a home for the elderly in Vredehoek, Cape Town, has seen a steady stream of recoveries after 12 of its residents tested positive for the coronavirus in early May.

Doctor Leon Geffen, executive director of the Samson Institute for Ageing Research at Highlands House, said nine residents had "completely recovered".

"Three of the residents are slowly recovering but are over the acute phase of coronavirus," said Geffen.

The source of the infections was traced back to a resident who had developed a fever and was referred for a coronavirus test. Two days later, the resident suddenly collapsed and died. It was only confirmed after the death that the resident had tested positive for Covid-19.

Following the news, the facility sprang into action and enlisted two private laboratories to conduct tests on all the residents and staff over four days.

"We tested almost 190 residents, most of whom were asymptomatic at the time, and tested 274 staff."

Thirty-two staff members tested positive. Geffen...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

