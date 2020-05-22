South Africa: Another Two Suspects Arrested in Gate Motors Theft

22 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mount Road detectives arrested another two suspects that are linked to the theft of gate motors in Newton Park and Cotswold area.

It is alleged that on Thursday afternoon, 21 May 2020 at approximately 15:00, the Mount Road Detectives received information from a private security company regarding the whereabouts of one of the suspects they were looking for in relation to the theft of gate motors. They immediately followed up on the information and a 31 year old female was arrested in Cape Road. Follow up investigation resulted in the arrest of a 35 year old male in the parking area of a centre in Ring Road.

These two suspects are linked to two cases of theft which took place on Monday, 04 May 2020 in 5th Ave, Newton Park and on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 in Kanarie Street, Cotswold. The investigation is still ongoing and the detectives will attempt to link these suspects to other similar cases within the area.

Both suspects were detained and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate Court on Monday, 25 May 2020, on charges of theft. This is the third arrest this week for theft of gate motors. The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 and appeared in court. His next appearance in on Monday, 25 May 2020.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

