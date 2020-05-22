South Africa: The Army May Have Killed Collins Khosa, but SAPS Should Be Setting the Standard for Preventing Brutality

analysis

As our national police service, the SAPS should be able to provide an organisational template for how to ensure human-rights-compliant professional use of force, which SANDF members and metro police should have been able to follow.

The Gauteng High Court judgment on 15 May 2020 in response to the court application on behalf of the family of the late Collins Khosa is an important judicial intervention.

Khosa died shortly after allegedly being brutally assaulted by South African National Defence Force members on Good Friday, 10 April 2020. The SANDF members had been deployed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist police in enforcing the national lockdown announced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The judgment provides cause for concern about the standards of discipline and accountability that are applied in the SANDF.

But the judgment ultimately highlights the failure of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to take adequate steps to ensure that police in South Africa adhere to high standards when using force.

Instead,...