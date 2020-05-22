South Africa: Siya and Rachel Kolisi Get Tested for Coronavirus

Siya and Rachel Kolisi have been tested for the coronavirus.

The Springbok captain and his wife have been helping the vulnerable through their Kolisi Foundation, providing medical workers on the front-line with equipment, and delivering much-needed food parcels to households who are unable to feed their families.

Their relief efforts have seen them out in communities, delivering an essential service during the pandemic.

"During the weekend I wasn't feeling well at all. We work with people very often and always prioritise safety first, gloves, masks, hygiene etc. We also have 3 high-risk people at home," Rachel wrote on Instagram, about her decision to get tested.

"We are scheduled to travel this weekend for a big drop. And I really wanted to be confident that I was being responsible before travelling," she added.

Sharing photos from the testing experience on social media, Rachel said that both their results returned negative.

She hopes that by speaking out she will encourage people to break any stigma about Covid-19 testing.

"I think it's really important we don't undermine the seriousness of the virus," she said.

Source: Channel24