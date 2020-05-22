South Africa: SAPS Request Public Assistance in Locating Missing Boy in Schmidtsdrift

press release

The police in Campbell is requesting the assistance of the public in locating 5 year old Costa Gideon from Schmidsdrift in the Campbell area.

It is believed that on 21 May 2020 at approximately 10:00, Costa accompanied his parents into the veld when they took cattle to graze. At about 17:00, the father returned home assuming that the boy was with his mother. They then discovered that he was not with either of them and immediately went to report him missing at the Campbell police.

The police immediately launched a search for the boy. The search resumed early this morning and additional assistance was called in. Members from Provincial Search and Rescue, Kimberley Mounted unit, Kimberley Airwing and Kimberley FCS are currently searching for Costa.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit pants, a white t-shirt with blue stripes and sandals.

Unfortunately there is no photo available of the boy.

The Provincial Head of FCS in the Northern Cape, Brig Nicky Mills can be contacted at 082 371 6667 or 08600 10111 with any information that may lead to the location of the missing boy.