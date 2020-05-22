South Africa: SAPS Request Public Assistance in Locating Missing Boy in Schmidtsdrift

22 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Campbell is requesting the assistance of the public in locating 5 year old Costa Gideon from Schmidsdrift in the Campbell area.

It is believed that on 21 May 2020 at approximately 10:00, Costa accompanied his parents into the veld when they took cattle to graze. At about 17:00, the father returned home assuming that the boy was with his mother. They then discovered that he was not with either of them and immediately went to report him missing at the Campbell police.

The police immediately launched a search for the boy. The search resumed early this morning and additional assistance was called in. Members from Provincial Search and Rescue, Kimberley Mounted unit, Kimberley Airwing and Kimberley FCS are currently searching for Costa.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit pants, a white t-shirt with blue stripes and sandals.

Unfortunately there is no photo available of the boy.

The Provincial Head of FCS in the Northern Cape, Brig Nicky Mills can be contacted at 082 371 6667 or 08600 10111 with any information that may lead to the location of the missing boy.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.