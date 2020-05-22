South Africa: Global TB Community Must Unite - 1.4 Million Lives Are At Stake

analysis

The Stop TB partnership predicts an additional 1.4 million people will die from TB by 2025 thanks to the Covid-19 response. In a webinar this week, international tuberculosis experts stressed the need for a united, integrated response to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

It took many years of hard work before the tuberculosis "community" could say in 2015 that there was hope in overcoming the disease. Now Covid-19 threatens to set back the world eight years in its fight against TB, said Lucicia Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership, this week.

Modelling by the partnership -- in collaboration with Avenir Health, John Hopkins University and Imperial College London -- predicts that up to 6.3 million more people will develop TB and 1.4 million more people will die of TB by 2025. TB is the world's most fatal infectious disease and kills 1.5 million people a year. It is most prevalent and devastating in lower-income countries. In many ways, TB overlaps Covid-19. The symptoms are similar, both diseases affect the lungs and infection by both can be prevented in similar ways.

"We are a bunch of idiots," Ditiu declared -- for freezing access to TB services, depleting resources and...