South Africa: Man Gets 20 Year Imprisonment for Raping a 12-Year-Old Boy

press release

A thorough investigation conducted by Warrant Officer Blignaut ensured that a rapist was arrested and sentenced.

On 21 May 2020, the Sutherland Regional Court sentenced 29-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old boy.

It was on 14 July 2017, when the accused called the victim to his home and took him for a walk through an open veld, where he raped him. The accused threatened the victim and told him to go home. The victim reported the matter to his mother who notified the police of the incident. Warrant Officer Blignaut ensured that the accused was arrested the following day of the incident and bail was successfully opposed.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment. The Provincial Head for Family Violence, Sexual Offences and Child Protection Unit in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills commended the Warrant Officer Blignaut for a job well done in ensuring that the perpetrator face jail time for his unlawful deeds.