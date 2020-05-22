South Africa: Trevor Noah Wins Big at 2020 Webby Awards

Trevor Noah has scooped up a number of awards at this year's Webbys.

The comedian, who has been hosting The Daily Show from his New York apartment as many countries continue to practice social distancing, celebrated the achievement on social media with a victory post.

"How I'm celebrating today! Thank you to @thedailyshow & @hearluminary teams for all the hard work! 7 Webbys? Wow!" he captioned a video of three kids dancing.

Trevor took home awards for his work on both The Daily Show and his podcast on Luminary. These include the award for "Social Humor" and "Podcast: News & Politics" respectively.

Other 2020 Webby winners include Kristen Bell, John Krasinski and Miley Cyrus.

Source: The Juice