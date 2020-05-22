South Africa: Nqura Harbour Alleged Thieves Nabbed

press release

Eastern Cape — Two foreign nationals were arrested on Wednesday following an intensive investigation into theft of two containers out of the Nqura harbour in Port Elizabeth.

It is reported that on the 04 May 2020 a discovery was made by Transnet official that two of their containers were missing and this was reported to the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further handling.

Investigations led the DPCI team to an address in the industrial area of Kendall Street, in Sidwell where the two allegedly stolen containers were recovered. Upon close inspection, it was noted that the seals of both containers were broken but the contents were still Inside in one of the containers. The contents in the second container were found hidden inside the house.

The containers were carrying pneumatic machinery worth an estimated R1.8 million and catering glassware worth an estimated R2 million. It was established that a person named Dannny was responsible for bringing the containers to the premises where they were allegedly temporarily stored.

Further investigation linked the case to two previous incidents of theft of containers at the same harbour wherein cases were registered at Humewood and Swartkops this year. The value of the goods in the two theft cases amounted to an estimated R19million. The two suspects aged between 30 and 40 were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan area.

The first suspect, Estifanos Beyeni's case was postponed with him in absentia to the 27 May 2020. The second suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of theft. Investigations are continuing.