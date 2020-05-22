South Africa: Nqura Harbour Alleged Thieves Nabbed

21 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape — Two foreign nationals were arrested on Wednesday following an intensive investigation into theft of two containers out of the Nqura harbour in Port Elizabeth.

It is reported that on the 04 May 2020 a discovery was made by Transnet official that two of their containers were missing and this was reported to the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further handling.

Investigations led the DPCI team to an address in the industrial area of Kendall Street, in Sidwell where the two allegedly stolen containers were recovered. Upon close inspection, it was noted that the seals of both containers were broken but the contents were still Inside in one of the containers. The contents in the second container were found hidden inside the house.

The containers were carrying pneumatic machinery worth an estimated R1.8 million and catering glassware worth an estimated R2 million. It was established that a person named Dannny was responsible for bringing the containers to the premises where they were allegedly temporarily stored.

Further investigation linked the case to two previous incidents of theft of containers at the same harbour wherein cases were registered at Humewood and Swartkops this year. The value of the goods in the two theft cases amounted to an estimated R19million. The two suspects aged between 30 and 40 were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan area.

The first suspect, Estifanos Beyeni's case was postponed with him in absentia to the 27 May 2020. The second suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of theft. Investigations are continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.