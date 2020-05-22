South Africa: Former Political Allies Cross Swords Over Social Housing in Cape Town

22 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

It seems that arguments over spatial planning in Cape Town will always haunt the Western Cape legislature, especially between Brett Herron and Bonginkosi Madikizela, who have been at loggerheads ever since the start of the sixth provincial legislature.

On Thursday, the Western Cape legislature "discussed" spatial justice during its virtual sitting. Sparring partners Brett Herron and Bonginkosi Madikizela took each other on, again, over the lack of social housing in the Cape Town CBD. In a discussion on spatial planning and justice over the past three decades, the gloves were soon off between the two former DA colleagues.

"More than 26 years of democracy have miserably failed to unravel colonial and apartheid town planning. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Cape Town, where conservatives in the DA have found ways and means to block every single affordable housing project proposed for development in areas that their National Party fathers designated for whites only... the DA's record mirrors that of the ANC when it held the reins in the city. A big fat zero," said Herron in the virtual sitting.

"Between 2016 and 2018, when I was given the responsibility to develop affordable housing in Cape Town, our team doubled...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

