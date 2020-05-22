South Africa: In Getting the COVID-19 Message Across, Govt Should Take Lessons From Industrial Safety Leaders

opinion

Psychology tells us that the government's current approach to Covid-19 management is likely to fail. If it wants to change our behaviour, it needs to apply basic psychology and go beyond punitive rule-making.

We were lulled into a false sense of confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa's ability and intentions in taking the people with him on the difficult Covid-19 journey. Behaviour speaks louder than words, however, and it seems entrenched habits of central control have drawn government leadership towards authoritarian diktats rather than engagement with the people (notwithstanding on-screen assurances to the contrary).

Seemingly draconian rules and severe punishment systems -- no matter how well implemented -- do not align people behind a common cause, let alone shift behaviour, and can lead to active resistance. Those who lived under apartheid rule understand this at a visceral level.

If the intention of the government is to shift behaviour, rather than exercise power, it needs to consider and apply basic psychological principles of behavioural change. Otherwise, the country runs the risk of "change fatigue", leading to non-compliance. Specifically around safety-linked behaviour, there are important lessons to be taken from behaviour-based safety that is rooted in basic psychology.

We require insight into behavioural...