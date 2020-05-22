South Africa: Repo Rate Cut Again, New Guidelines for Police Circulated and Western Cape Sets Out Plans to Manage Skyrocketing Infection

22 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Thursday, the repo rate was once again cut and it came to light that the police commissioner has issued new guidelines on how officers should conduct themselves. The Western Cape has laid out plans to manage quarantine sites, while the City of Cape Town has announced its adjusted budget. Cricket South Africa aims to get international play going by the end of August and athletes have been told they can appeal against the rejection of their application for financial assistance.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 21 May at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng did not provide updates by the time of publishing:

Cricket South Africa has set its sight on the end of August as its hoped deadline for South Africa to return to international cricket. On Wednesday, it said it hoped to host India in August to play three T20s. It is in discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and will present a proposal to the government. If necessary, the games will be played behind closed doors. Yanga Sibembe reports that...

