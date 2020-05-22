Lesotho Under Its New Prime Minister - Time to Think Out of the Box?

analysis

Moeketsi Majoro took over this week as Lesotho's prime minister from the embattled Tom Thabane. How might Dr Majoro break the seemingly perpetual cycle of political instability and economic frailty in the mountain kingdom?

Even before the coronavirus, times were tough in Lesotho. Austerity measures were in place as economic growth was stuck at 1.4%. "We ideally need 10% economic growth," said Moeketsi Majoro as finance minister last November. "Five percent will only just be enough."

Majoro, who took over on May 20 as prime minister has a very busy to-do list.

He must unite a fractious political elite at a volatile economic time. To restore faith in government, and in the judiciary, he will have to follow due process regarding the murder charges against former prime minister Tom Thabane for the killing of his wife. The courts were sucked into fratricidal leadership battles as factions of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) mounted challenges and counter challenges to remove Thabane.

Majoro, who holds a PhD in economics from Washington State University, and previously served as executive director for the Africa Group at the IMF and as minister of development planning, knows exactly what he's getting into.

