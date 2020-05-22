South Africa: Doors of Cape Town Deeds Office Remain Closed On Friday

22 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

Despite expectations of reopening, the Deeds Office in Cape Town was closed again until further notice.

This is an update to the article posted earlier, Cape Town deeds office reopens for business

The Deeds Office in Cape Town was officially closed on Friday "until further notice", Joseph Dreyer, Deputy Registrar, confirmed to Daily Maverick.

He declined to comment further amid reports that the office had closed due to a Covid-19-related incident.

The Law Society of SA tweeted on Friday morning that the Chief Registrar of Deeds "has advised that one of their officials has been exposed to a relative which has tested positive with Covid-19. For this reason, the Cape Town Deeds and SG [Surveyor-General} offices have been closed with immediate effect. The building will be decontaminated."

Gustav Barkhuysen Attorney's, a conveyancers firm, also confirmed to Daily Maverick that the offices in Cape Town will be closed for decontamination.

Deeds offices, which are responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa, were allowed to reopen after being listed as essential services under Level 4 lockdown regulations from 13 May. However, the office in Cape Town suspended services due to a high level of absenteeism...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.