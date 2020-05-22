South Africa: Doors of Cape Town Deeds Office Remain Closed On Friday

analysis

Despite expectations of reopening, the Deeds Office in Cape Town was closed again until further notice.

This is an update to the article posted earlier, Cape Town deeds office reopens for business

The Deeds Office in Cape Town was officially closed on Friday "until further notice", Joseph Dreyer, Deputy Registrar, confirmed to Daily Maverick.

He declined to comment further amid reports that the office had closed due to a Covid-19-related incident.

The Law Society of SA tweeted on Friday morning that the Chief Registrar of Deeds "has advised that one of their officials has been exposed to a relative which has tested positive with Covid-19. For this reason, the Cape Town Deeds and SG [Surveyor-General} offices have been closed with immediate effect. The building will be decontaminated."

Gustav Barkhuysen Attorney's, a conveyancers firm, also confirmed to Daily Maverick that the offices in Cape Town will be closed for decontamination.

Deeds offices, which are responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa, were allowed to reopen after being listed as essential services under Level 4 lockdown regulations from 13 May. However, the office in Cape Town suspended services due to a high level of absenteeism...