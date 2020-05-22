South Africa: Teen, Woman Arrested After Abducted 4-Day-Old Baby Boy Rescued in KwaZulu-Natal

22 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a teenager and a woman for allegedly kidnapping a newborn baby boy in Umzimkhulu area this week.

The infant, just four days old, was allegedly taken from the mother by a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman who had offered the mother a lift from hospital to her home.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Friday that the pair had befriended the mother on Monday when she was discharged from hospital in Umzimkhulu after giving birth to a baby boy.

"Whilst at the hospital, she was approached by two females who pretended to have visited a relative in the maternity ward. They offered to leave together with her, as they were also going to the Umzimkhulu CBD."

When they reached the CBD, the two took the baby from the mother when she had to go to the toilet.

"Upon her return, she could not find the females or her four-day-old baby boy. She reported the incident to Umzimkhulu police and a case of kidnapping was opened."

Gwala said the case was assigned to the Port Shepstone Family Child Protection Services. The team made an arrest just two days later on Wednesday.

"An intensive investigation led the team of investigating officers to Mfulamahle Location where the two females and baby were found. The suspects were immediately arrested."

She said the baby was taken to hospital for a medical check-up.

"Investigations revealed that the baby was destined to Gauteng province, where one of the suspect's boyfriend resides."

The pair appeared in court on Thursday and the 17-year-old was released into her parent's care.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.