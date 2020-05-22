South Africa: Helen Suzman Foundation Approaches Concourt to Order Parliament Oversight of COVID-19 Response

22 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The Helen Suzman Foundation has directly approached the Constitutional Court seeking an urgent order for the president, the Cabinet and the National Assembly to fulfil a constitutional duty to promulgate legislation regulating the state's response to Covid-19.

While Parliament might hold its first sitting under Covid-19 lockdown regulations on 27 May, the "exceptional circumstances" created by the global coronavirus pandemic did not preclude or frustrate Parliament from performing oversight.

So says Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) director Francis Antonie in a founding affidavit to the Constitutional Court dated 20 May 2020. The HSF is seeking an order that Parliament had failed to fulfil its obligations under sections 42 (3), 44 (1), 55 (1) and 68 of the Constitution "to consider, initiate and prepare and pass legislation and regulate the state's response to the threat posed and harm caused by the SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19".

Parliament and Cabinet had also, said the HSF, "failed to fulfil their obligations, under section 7 (2) of the Constitution, to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights in the Bill of Rights, insofar as their legislative and executive responses to Covid-19 is concerned".

The NGO has asked the court to direct Cabinet and Parliament "without delay", to...

