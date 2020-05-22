South Africa: 'They Should Hang Their Heads in Shame' - Court Affirms That Makana Municipality Must Be Dissolved

analysis

A judge has said that Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and his government and the Makana Municipality ought to be 'hanging their heads in shame' as they were refused leave to appeal against a landmark ruling that the municipality must be dissolved for its unconstitutional lack of service delivery.

A court order that the Makana Municipality must be dissolved "forthwith" has come into operation after the Makhanda High Court ruled on Thursday 21 May in a scathing judgment that neither the provincial nor local government had a reasonable chance to successfully appeal the ruling.

The court refused the Eastern Cape government and the Makana Municipality leave to appeal against an order that the municipal council must be dissolved for its unconstitutional failure to deliver services to residents.

Judge Igna Stretch said in her reasons for refusing leave to appeal that the government "ought to be hanging their heads in shame".

She said they were trying to claim that they would have good prospects of success by "academic nit-picking about choices of phrase from laypersons whose only claim is and has been to vindicate their constitutional rights".

According to Stretch's order that now stands, the council must be...