Malawi's Electoral Chief Resigns Ahead of Election Rerun

22 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Al Jazeera

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chief Jane Ansah has stepped down with just a month to go before the country holds a court-ordered presidential election rerun.

The southern African country must hold fresh polls after the Constitutional Court overturned the results of last year's controversial election, which handed President Peter Mutharika a second term. More: Malawi court rejects president's appeal against poll annulment Malawi president files for election rerun with former leader's son Malawi launches cash aid for poor amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ansah has since been the target of nationwide protests calling for her to go over her handling of the disputed election.

"I have written the appointing authority [the president] that I have decided to step down," she told state broadcaster in an interview.

Leading human rights activists had been planning a fresh wave of protests next week to force Ansah to step down. Ansah denied she was giving in to pressure.

"I have fought a good fight and I go happy," she said."I have worked with clean hands and I have no skeletons in my cupboard."

Ansah's resignation comes exactly a year after the last elections which were annulled by the top court due to widespread irregularities and use...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

