South Africa: Friday Activist - Aviwe Funani

22 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Biénne Huisman

At 29 years old, Aviwe Funani is determined to be visible, to be a role model to young black women in South Africa.

"I am a shocker. I like to create controversy. It's my trademark." These words by late pop star Brenda Fassie are one of Aviwe Funani's treasured quotes. "I wonder where we would have been as African women had people like Brenda Fassie not said yes to the call of controversy," says Funani. "The call to be different, the call not to fit in and to appease the world."

Her tactics are perhaps more subtle than those of Fassie.

Maverick Citizen first met Funani in February at the British High Commission's pre-SONA (State of the Nation) cocktail party in Bishopscourt. At the bash, Funani sipped Appletiser while speaking with former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille (who would be named Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure the next day). She does not drink alcohol.

Funani is friendly, soft-spoken and charming. She attended the commission's function in her capacity as programme monitoring manager at Waves for Change, a not for profit organisation headquartered in Muizenberg.

This week, during a Zoom interview from her home in Plumstead, Funani's words are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.