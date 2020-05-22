Sudan Peace Talks - Agreement On Revenue-Sharing in Two Areas

22 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba / Khartoum — On Thursday, the Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North chaired by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) agreed that 60 per cent of the revenues of the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state) will be allocated to the state governments and 40 per cent to the transitional federal government in Khartoum.

The revenues will be used by the state governments to address development issues in the region during ten years.

Ismail El Taj, member of the government delegation to the peace negotiations, held under auspice of the South Sudanese government, told reporters in Juba that a conference should be held at the end of the transitional period, in which the parties, other stakeholders, and the mediators will set a fixed percentage for the period after the first ten years of the 60-40 per cent deal.

The government delegation in Khartoum and the rebel group in Juba reached the agreement on Thursday by means of video conferencing.

On Thursday, El Taj told reporters in Khartoum that the government and the SPLM-N Agar agreed to establish a Ministry of Peace and Human Rights, provided that the details of the accord will be included in the arrangements.

The two parties will also form a commission to discuss "all issues related to religious freedoms" in the country.

Earlier this week, Radio Dabanga reported that the Sudan Liberation Movement breakaway faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi withdrew from the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance. Both factions will separately continue with the peace negotiations.

