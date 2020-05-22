South Africa: Further Decontamination for Western Cape Police Stations

22 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

With the Western Cape being the hardest hit province so far by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is reported that at least 19 police stations have had to be decontaminated again, says Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Updating the media on the levels of compliance and adherence to the lockdown regulations on Friday, Cele said there are about 121 stations countrywide and 40 units where members have tested positive and the premises contaminated.

This follows after 611 members of the South African Police Service tested positive for COVID-19, however there have been some recoveries.

"So far, we have 611 members that have tested positive for COVID-19 and 101 recoveries, with the Western Cape leading with 441 positive cases, and the Eastern Cape follows, with 47 positive cases," Cele said.

Due to the fear of the virus spreading, some police stations were forced to close down.

He said the stations in the Western Cape that had undergone decontamination again included Athlone, Mfuleni, Lentegeur, Milnerton, Mitchel's Plain, Kraaifontein, Bellville, Khayelitsha, Delfie, Pinelands, Claremont, Ceres, Phillipi East, Phillipi, Durbanville, Lingelethu West, Hout Bay, Cape Town Central, as well as Hermanus.

The Minister said the occupants of the building are screened prior to reoccupation of the premises to prevent re-contamination of the premises.

"While the members and employees' health is a key priority, police as essential service providers, are under strict instructions to ensure that service delivery is not disrupted at any point.

"Once a building is temporarily shut for decontamination, alternative accommodation is arranged for the Service Complaints Centre (CSC) so that our communities still have access to service points."

He said SAPS sends out alerts and notices to immediately inform the public of alternative accommodation at stations where members have tested positive.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.